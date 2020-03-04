New rookie to show Gens the Way

The Oshawa Generals have announced forward Cooper Way has committed to a contract with the club.

The Waterloo, Ont. native was the Gens’ fourth round, 78th overall selection in the 2019 draft. Way attended the team’s orientation camp last April and the Generals main training camp in August 2019.

Way is currently a member of the Elmira Sugar Kings in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

The 6’2, 181 lbs. left shot forward has recorded eight goals and 17 assists for 25 points in 46 games played with Elmira.

“[We’re] very excited to have Cooper committed to the hockey club,” said general manager Roger Hunt. “He is having a great season with Elmira and we are looking forward to getting him in Generals colours. He will be a big part of our future as we move forward.”

Way joined the Generals on Friday, Feb. 21 against the Kingston Frontenacs, wearing number 14 with the team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

