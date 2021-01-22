New residential development coming to downtown

Revitalization of Oshawa’s downtown continues with a new residential development taking over the former Canada Post building.

Sitting at the corner of Simcoe Street South and Athol Street West, Atria Development has acquired the land with a plan to revitalize it into a mixed-use, mid-rise building, while also preserving the original building façade and unique architecture that have made 47 Simcoe Street South a “significant landmark in Oshawa’s downtown,” according to the city.

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter says Atria’s commitment and positive impact to Oshawa’s downtown has been “unprecedented.”

“As the city continues to track impressive development milestones, we welcome Atria’s plan for 47 Simcoe Street South, which will modernize the former Canada Post building while preserving its rich history and architecture within our downtown,” says Carter. “I am looking forward to upcoming virtual meetings with Atria’s senior leadership team to learn more about their proposal for the new development.”

Atria Development President Hans Jain says they are focused on growing the city’s downtown and are “excited about this new opportunity.”

“The adaptive re-use of the Post Office is at the core of what Atria does best – repurpose heritage buildings to revitalize Oshawa’s core,” says Jain, noting the conversion of the 1800’s heritage YMCA in downtown Peterborough to residential lofts as an example.

“We fully expect that the Post Office will achieve similar success in the ongoing revitalization of downtown Oshawa,” he adds.

According to the city, the redevelopment of the post office meets the demand for residential options in the city.

In 2020, building permit values reached their fourth highest total in Oshawa’s history.

“The residential sector led total construction values at $360 million. The Durham Real Estate Association continues to report on very strong interest in Oshawa, with a 28 per cent increase in residential transactions last year, while local developers see significant sales increases for new high-rise and low-rise developments,” states the city, noting Atria’s newest development comes at a time of growing demand to locate within the downtown.

Carter says Oshawa’s downtown core is the heart and soul of the city, and Atria’s commitment to this new development will “play a crucial role in the evolution of our downtown moving forward.”

He notes Atria’s investments in Oshawa have been “significant,” with projects such as a fully leased 12-storey residential building at 100 Bond St. E.; a 20-storey, 370-unit residential high-rise now under construction at 80 Bond St. E.; and Parkwood’s Residences, a 14-storey office conversion at the corner of Centre and Bond.

Canada Post relocated its Durham East Delivery Depot in 2019 to a newly constructed building at 301 Ritson Rd. N.

