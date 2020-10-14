New recruits for DRPS

Durham Regional Police Services welcomed 17 new recruits recently at a modified graduation ceremony.

This class began their training in June. While they were able to effectively complete their training, they were subject to several modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The graduation looked different than ceremonies prior to the pandemic, which included the pipes and drums, choir and large groups of family and friends in attendance. Instead, while physically distancing, the recruits recited their Declaration of Membership among their group of peers.

While not able to attend in person, family and friends were able to watch the ceremony virtually on Zoom.

DRPS Chief Todd Rollauer greeted the recruits before presenting them with their badges, and Deputy Dean Bertrim and CAO Stan MacLellan were on hand to welcome the recruits as well.

Cst. Natalie Yellepah spoke on behalf of the graduating class about their experience at OPC in Aylmer, Ontario, and Constable Connor Fyfe received the Allan D Christiansen Memorial Award as voted by his peers. The award honours Cst. Fyfe for his positive attitude in life and training, exceptional leadership qualities, dedication to a high level of personal fitness, and commitment to volunteering.

The officers will join platoons across the region and receive training from coach officers for the next three months.

