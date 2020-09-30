New president and CEO for Lakeridge Health

Lakeridge Health has gone cross-country to find its new president and CEO.

Currently the president and CEO at Western Health in Newfoundland and Labrador (NL), Cynthia Davis will be joining Lakeridge Health effective Jan. 4, 2021.

“Ms. Davis is a highly respected, collaborative leader with an impressive track record of driving transformational change within an integrated, complex health system,” says Sharon Cochran, chair of the Lakeridge Health board of trustees. “She brings the right mix of leadership skills, clinical and operational expertise, an impeccable reputation among physicians and her clinics peers, and a passion for patient-centred care and community to ensure Lakeridge Health continues to respond to the growing needs within Durham Region.”

Davis’s professional efforts have focused on aligning programs and services within an integrated system that effectively break down barriers for diverse patient populations, as well as strengthening partnerships with physicians, patients, families, staff, community leaders, and donors to ensure the delivery of high quality care and the best possible patient experience, states a Lakeridge Health press release.

Davis has had several notable accomplishments as CEO at Western Health. She established primary health care clinics with collaborative teams to enhance primary care services in the region; enhanced mental health promotion and addictions prevention based on best practices, including standardizing care for people in crisis presenting to EDs; extensive work with provincial and national collaboration projects related to frailty, aging populations at risk and transition points in care, and integrated service models in rehabilitation and palliative care; and oversight for building commencement of the new Regional Acute Care Hospital and the opening of a new long-term care facility.

She also introduced multiple community and regional advisory councils in keeping with the provincial priority for partnership and engagement.

“I am excited for this tremendous opportunity to work with the physicians, staff, community partners and everyone who is part of Lakeridge Health,” says Davis. “Together we will continue the momentum toward building a health system that meets the needs of Durham Region. I look forward to joining the team and being a part of this transformational change.”

During her tenure at Western Health, Davis also served as vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer, and regional director of clinical effectiveness. Prior to joining Western Health, Davis held senior leadership and clinical positions at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener, and St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto. She holds a Bachelor of Science (Nursing) from Dalhousie University, a Master of Science from the University of Toronto, and is completing her PhD studies at the University of New Brunswick.

The city of Oshawa released a statement welcoming Davis to the role, noting Oshawa’s combined growth in healthcare, post-secondary education and IT sectors has been a significant factor in the city’s economic transformation. As Oshawa’s largest employer, the city says Lakeridge Health has been instrumental in making this transformation a reality.

“The City of Oshawa and Lakeridge Health have been a longstanding partnership forged on our common goal of supporting our residents today and tomorrow,” says Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter. “Our organizations’ continued investment in talent and innovation have made Oshawa a desirable location for both businesses and families to choose to call home.”

The board of trustees also recognized Interim President and CEO Susan deRyk for her “tireless efforts to keep Lakeridge Health moving forward during this interim period.”

“Susan’s leadership during this challenging time of historic global uncertainty in health care is to be commended,” says Cochrane. “Through this leadership Lakeridge Health continues to be seen as a leader in health care.”

deRyk will continue as interim president and CEO until the end of 2020 when she will resume her position as EVP and chief transformation officer.

