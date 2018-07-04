New Oshawa school named after iconic racing horse

Oshawa’s newest elementary school has been named in honour of one of the greatest racing horses of all time.

Northern Dancer Public School is 62,280 square feet, two-storey building and will be located at 2200 Bridle Road at the corner of Northern Dancer Drive and Bridle Road.

Northern Dancer was a Canadian-bred thoroughbred racehorse that won the 1964 Kentucky Derby, and Preakness Stakes and then became one of the most successful sires of the 20th century. He was inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 1965, and into the Racing Hall of Fame in both Canada and the United States in 1976.

Northern Dancer retired in 1965 at Windfields Farm, close to the proximity of the school.

Michael Barrett, chair of the DDSB, and Oshawa trustee is pleased to be able to complete the process of naming its newest schools.

“The Durham District School board is pleased to announce the naming of our schools in Oshawa and Ajax. The names that have been chosen were completed through a consultative process that engaged our community and reflects the leadership and history of our communities,” states Barrett. “We congratulate our communities and look forward to the contributing role these schools will play within their communities.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

