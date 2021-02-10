New mobile COVID-19 testing clinic now available

Durham Region Transit (DRT) is making it a little easier to get a COVID-19 test.

DRT, in partnership with Region of Durham Paramedic Services (RDPS), have launched an innovative mobile testing clinic with a focus on health and safety in the community.

DRT General Manager Bill Holmes says he is “incredibly proud” to partner with RDPS.

“We are thankful to our paramedics for their continuous efforts throughout these unprecedented times, especially being out there in the community, day in and day out, providing assistance to those who need it most,” he says.

Since the start of the pandemic, RDPS has been providing testing at various locations across the region, however, with physical testing space becoming harder to obtain, coupled with the colder weather, DRT says there was a need to secure a more permanent space.

Enter the mobile clinic, which is staffed by at least two paramedics, operated by a trained DRT operator, and maintained by DRT mechanics.

The clinic, which will operate up to seven days a week, will offer safe and secure testing, with up to 30 people per hour, at key locations identified by Durham Region Public Health.

According to the region, the mobile clinic can provide on-site testing at schools, long-term care homes, workplaces, and can reach vulnerable populations who have limited access to a testing site. It also has the capacity to add additional paramedics, if needed.

Durham Regional Chair John Henry says he is “grateful” to the paramedics who have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

“This is an amazing partnership, between DRT and the RDPS, that uses a forward-thinking approach, to quickly and effectively deploy testing services to those who may not be able to otherwise get to a test site,” says Henry. “This is another way we are working to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

While the mobile clinic is currently focused on COVID-19 testing, the region says the goal is to transform it into a place where RDPS will be able to administer COVID-19 vaccinations as well.

CAREA CHC and Lakeridge Health have also collaborated on this initiative to help increase access for testing throughout Durham.

“Region of Durham Paramedic Services is proud to be launching this initiative with Durham Region Transit to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” says Troy Cheseboro, chief of RDPS. “This mobile clinic is essential and will safely bring testing and vaccinations to hard-to-reach communities that may not be able to get to a COVID-19 assessment centre.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

