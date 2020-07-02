New garden of appreciation at Lakeridge Health

The entrance to Lakeridge Health is a little brighter thanks to the City of Oshawa.

The city recently installed a new 300-square-foot garden displaying a colourful thank you message in full bloom. The display is in Alexandra Park across from the entrance of Lakeridge Health Oshawa.

The garden displays more than 1,000 encore red begonias which spell out the words “Thank you” surrounded by a pink and white begonia border.

City staff designed the garden to create a display of gratitude to frontline hospital workers, healthcare professionals and Lakeridge Health Oshawa staff, honouring their dedication to the health of the community and their tremendous efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to show our appreciativeness to healthcare providers in our community, not only the physicians and nurses, but also to our emergency responders, pharmacists, lab technicians, health professionals, administrative staff, home health aides and everyone else on the frontlines for their ongoing dedication,” says Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter.

The plants came from the city’s greenhouse and are just some of the floral offerings in the greenhouse, which is cared for by the Parks Services horticulture staff, who also maintain the city’s gateway, destination gardens and floral displays.

“Lakeridge Health is extremely grateful for the community’s unwavering support for team members who go beyond every day to provide safe and excellent care,” says Susan deRyk, interim president and CEO at Lakeridge Health. “The community has been behind our organization every step of the way and we thank everyone for their partnership as we navigate through this unchartered territory together.”

