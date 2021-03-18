New e-commerce warehouse coming to Oshawa

Canadian e-commerce company Aosom is coming to Oshawa with a new warehouse operation in the city’s south end.

Aosom Canada Inc. will occupy 15,807 square metres (170,150 sq. ft.) of warehouse space in the city’s newest state-of-the-art industrial development at 1121 Thornton Rd. S.

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter says the city is “incredibly pleased to welcome such strong interest in the City of Oshawa from companies looking to expand their operations.”

“Industrial tenants such as Aosom bring new jobs and economic growth to our community,” he says.

The company serves customers across Canada providing high quality products and great value; Aosom products are currently featured on Amazon, eBay, Best Buy, Groupon, Newegg, and WagJag.

Expected to open in September, the company’s warehouse will become a tenant of Panattoni Development Company, which is one of the largest privately-held, full-service developers in North America, according to the city. In Canada, the company has been responsible for the new construction and redevelopment of more than 16 million square feet.

Panattoni Canada is an award winning developer with offices in Toronto and Edmonton, specializing in industrial developments completed both through speculative construction and build-to-suit projects.

“We are excited to welcome Aosom to our latest project in Oshawa,” says Panattoni Canada Development Manager Ryan Smele. “The City has been very supportive of the investment that Panattoni has put into this development and we look forward to continuing to welcome tenants to Oshawa.”

Panattoni Canada acquired 11 hectares (27 acres) of land at the corner of Thornton Road and Wentworth Street in 2018 to develop two industrial buildings totaling 58,646 square metres (631,000 sq. ft.), which are nearly complete.

Panattoni’s lease with Aosom will represent their first on site; the balance of the space is also available for immediate occupancy.

In addition to this site, Panattoni has another industrial building under construction just to the north at 883 Thornton Rd. S., which is 40,877 square metres (440,000 sq. ft.).

Carter says the city looks to continue working with Panattoni Development as the city’s sights are set on recovery.

“Oshawa has grown as an attractive location for organization considering an eastern presence within the Greater Toronto Area,” he says, noting the city offers a “unique blend of proximity to major North American markets and a lifestyle that is growing in popularity.”

According to the city, Oshawa’s industrial sector has performed very strongly over the past several years, with Oshawa having less than one per cent vacancy rate for industrial properties.

Oshawa set a record high in 2019 for industrial building permits and the city states 2021 is predicted to be another strong year given projects in the development pipeline.

