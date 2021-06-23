New community coming to north Oshawa

A new 800-home development is coming to north Oshawa.

The development is part of a recently announced 90-acre master-planned community called The Heights of Harmony with Minto Communities GTA.

Phase one will bring 36’ and 43’ single-family homes in a variety of architectural styles, a well as 20’ townhomes to North Oshawa’s Kedron neighbourhood.

This development is Minto Communities GTA’s second foray into Oshawa, increasing much-needed family housing at more accessible pricing to one of Canada’s fastest growing communities, says Minto.

These homes will offer a net-zero ready upgrade, which would reduce carbon emissions from the home by up to 85 per cent – a result, Minto says, of the extremely successful uptake of this offering in sister community Markham’s Union Village earlier this spring.

“At Minto Communities GTA, we understand that a home is one of the most important purchases families will make in the lives and that has informed our approach from conception to completion at The Heights of Harmony,” says Minto Communities GTA Vice President of Land Development Mike LaPlante.

“We’re proud to bring more options for families, young couples, and new homebuyers in the Oshawa community at The Heights of Harmony through homes that are both competitively priced and expertly designed with Net Zero Ready updrade options, while bringing future residents closer to nature through parks, green spaces, and a trail network, adds LaPlante.

Net Zero Ready homes offer an improved building envelope through more efficient windows and increased insulation, enhancing resident comfort and reducing outside noise from vehicles and pedestrians.

This upgrade package will also include more efficient mechanical equipment and a Zoned HVAC system, allowing different temperatures to be set in different areas of the home, reducing energy use and increasing comfort. Additionally, as standard on all homes, roof designs have been optimized for the installation of solar panels in the future.

“Building upon our history of innovation, it’s really exciting to be introducing Net Zero Ready Home options to the Oshawa community after their fantastic reception in Markham earlier this year,” says Carl Pawlowski, Project Manager Sustainability for Minto Communities GTA. “Net Zero homes are a win-win – they’re significantly better for our environment but they’re also better in terms of comfort for homeowners.”

A new 28-acre park will anchor The Heights of Harmony community, which will include green space, sports fields and amenities for active living, as well as pathways to the neighbouring 6-kilometre trail system, which will provide families with recreation options that can be enjoyed year-round.

Once complete, The Heights of Harmony will encompass approximately 800 homes in a variety of product types, sizes, and architectural styles. The master-planned community is slated for completion in 2023, and Phase One floor plans will range from 1,992 to 3,049 square feet, with prices starting at the high $700’s.

