New Catholic elementary school opening in September

By Courtney Bachar/The Oshawa Express/LJI Reporter

Approximately 500 catholic school students will be stepping foot into a brand new elementary school in September.

St. Anne Catholic School is set to open this fall in north Oshawa.

According to Scott Grieve, superintendent of facilities for the Durham Catholic District School Board (DCDSB), the new school was built to help accommodate new growth in the city’s north end.

“There’s a lot of new housing happening in that area and we have a lot more students coming from that area that are having to be bused to schools further away,” Grieve explains. “We had a site designated in that development and funding to build this school to accommodate that growth.”

St. Anne is a 58,000 sq. ft., two-storey building, which includes a 1,900 sq. ft. community hub, which will be used as an earlyON Child and Family Centre for young families. It also houses a 6,000 sq. ft. childcare centre that includes two preschool rooms, one toddler and one infant room.

“It’s a full service childcare centre,” he says. “Within the school itself we’ve got the typical gym, stage, learning commons, which is the library – a beautiful space.”

The second floor of the school has 11 classrooms and an informal learning space for small breakout groups for students to learn in a setting other than the classroom.

The ground floor has four kindergarten classrooms and an additional four classrooms.

Grieve says the school may start with four portables as well to accommodate the growth with approximately 500 students expected to attend in September.

He notes the total cost of the project was approximately $12.1 million, which includes $2.5 million for the childcare and EarlyON sections.

“We’re excited about opening the new space in September for the community in North Oshawa,” says Grieve. “It’s going to be a beautiful school and it’ll be a great space for students to grow in.”

The Catholic board is also opening a new childcare centre in Oshawa’s north school, which will be in addition to the one located at Monsignor Phillip Coffee Catholic School, located in the south, as part of the ministry’s plan to expand childcare spaces across the province.

“A lot of them are being added to schools and there was a need for childcare in south Oshawa, so it was a perfect fit in that community to have a new childcare space at that school,” says Grieve.

