Need a Road Occupancy Permit? Plan ahead

With summer around the corner, the city is reminding property owners and contractors that a permit is required before beginning any activity that may disrupt the flow of vehicles and pedestrians.

Those planning any activity that might obstruct or block vehicle or pedestrian traffic on a city road, sidewalk or boulevard must apply for a Road Occupancy Permit before beginning the work.

A permit is required when restricting road access; disrupting traffic or pedestrian flow; disrupting the boulevard, placing dumpsters, moving containers, trailers, or equipment on the road; storing of construction or landscape supplies such as soil or gravel delivery, and when workers are on the road.

The city says it works with property owners, contractors and landscapers, through the Road Occupancy Permit, to coordinate construction and landscaping activities in a manner that ensures public safety, reduces neighbourhood impacts and protects city assets.

Road Occupancy Permits must be obtained prior to the start of the project. Applications are required 10 days before the closure or occupancy of a roadway or sidewalk on an arterial and collector road, and four business days before the closure or occupancy of a local road or sidewalk.

Additionally, applicants must provide proof of General Liability Insurance with a minimum coverage of $2 million.

For more information about how to apply, visit the city’s Road Occupancy Permits webpage.

