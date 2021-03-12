Multiple vehicles damaged in north Oshawa shooting

Durham police say no injuries were reported after multiple shots were fired on a residential street in north Oshawa Thursday evening.

Police were called to a residence in the area of Britannia Avenue East and Bridle Road in Oshawa for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and discovered several vehicles parked in the driveways of the residences that had been damaged by stray bullets.

The residents inside the homes were not injured.

Anyone with home security or dash cam video in the area, or anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Jaciuk at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1853.

