Motorcycle fatality in North Durham

A 53-year-old motorcycle driver from Markham has died following a collision in North Durham.

Durham police responded to Baldwin Street North and Myrtle Road on Monday, Aug. 25 with a report of a single-motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Officers say the 53-year-old man involved was thrown from his motorcycle. He was treated and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Members of the DRPS Collision Investigation Unit attended the scene to conduct an investigation. The roads in the area were closed for several hours while evidence was collected.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact DRPS D/Cst. Kollaard at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5267.

