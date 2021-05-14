Mother, daughter stabbed in Oshawa

A mother and daughter were taken to hospital after being stabbed in Oshawa Tuesday night.

Durham police were called to the area of Gibb Street and Thornton Road South for reports of a stabbing on Tuesday, May 11 around 10:35 p.m.

Police say an altercation had ensued between the 13-year-old female victim and suspects and the victim was subsequently stabbed.

The 37-year-old mother intervened and was also stabbed by one of the suspects. The suspects fled the scene.

Police arrived along with Durham Paramedic Services and both victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They were treated and have since been released.

One of the suspects was located a short time later with the assistance of Air-1. The second suspect was also arrested later after turning herself in to investigators.

A 16-year-old female has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of weapons dangerous to the public, and carrying a concealed weapon.

A 15-year-old female has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of weapons dangerous to the public.

They were both held for bail hearings.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact DRPS D/Cst. Crosbie at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1815.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

