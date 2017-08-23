More West Nile positive mosquitoes in Durham

The Durham Regional Health Department has identified three more West Nile Virus-positive mosquito pools.

Two of the positive pools came from the Pickering-area while the other was located in Whitby.

This represents the seventh positive pool in Durham Region so far this summer.

“With yet another positive result, it’s clear that West Nile Virus is now widespread across Durham Region,” says Ken Gorman, director of environmental health. “Therefore, it’s important for area residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, and to continue to monitor for and remove standing water from their properties to reduce the potential of being exposed to the virus.”

There have been no human cases of the virus in Durham Region so far this summer.

According to Public Health Ontario’s West Nile Virus surveillance data, there have been 172 positive pools and six confirmed cases of the virus in humans so far this year, down from 234 positive pools and 55 human cases at this date in 2016.

Durham Region Health Department sets mosquito traps across the area and submits pools for laboratory testing every week between June and September.

For more information, contact the health department’s Environmental Health Line at 905-723-3818 or visit www.durham.ca/westnile

