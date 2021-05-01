More than 40 shots fired in Ajax shooting

Durham police say approximately 40 shots were fired and two people were injured during a recent shooting in Ajax.

Durham police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Kingston Road and Harwood Avenue in Ajax on Wednesday, April 28 around 4:20 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a white sedan south of the intersection with damage caused by bullets.

Police located one 24-year-old female and one 26-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a Toronto trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Information received as part of the investigation indicates there was an altercation between the victims and suspect(s), who were in a dark sedan, which resulted in more than 40 shots being fired.

Police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The intersection was closed as part of the investigation until 1 a.m. as forensic investigators collected evidence. Investigators are continuing the investigation and don’t believe this was a random act.

Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact DRPS Det. Hawkes of the West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2528.

