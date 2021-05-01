Latest News

More than 40 shots fired in Ajax shooting

Two people suffered serious injuries

Posted on April 30, 2021 by oshawaexpress in CRIME

Durham police say approximately 40 shots were fired and two people were injured during a recent shooting in Ajax.

Durham police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Kingston Road and Harwood Avenue in Ajax on Wednesday, April 28 around 4:20 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a white sedan south of the intersection with damage caused by bullets.

Police located one 24-year-old female and one 26-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a Toronto trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Information received as part of the investigation indicates there was an altercation between the victims and suspect(s), who were in a dark sedan, which resulted in more than 40 shots being fired.

Police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The intersection was closed as part of the investigation until 1 a.m. as forensic investigators collected evidence. Investigators are continuing the investigation and don’t believe this was a random act.

Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact DRPS Det. Hawkes of the West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2528.

