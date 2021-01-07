More support for local charities

The Durham Region Association of Realtors (DRAR) are supporting local charities.

The organization has raised more than $45,000 for its four Charities of Choice for 2020 in Durham Region, which are Dreams & Wishes Children’s Charity, Luke’s Place, Nanny Angel Network, and Shine Through the Rain.

“Realtors play meaningful roles in the communities they work and live. From donating money to a cause, volunteering at local charities in the community, or raising awareness for those in need, the generosity of realtors truly knows no bounds,” says DRAR President Michael Watson. “During these unprecedented times, they need our support more than ever.”

DRAR held a charity golf tournament, which raised more than $8,000, and another $21,600 was raised by DRAR members through the Ontario REALTORS Care Foundation, Every REALTOR Care’s Campaign.

Watson says local charities need support during these times.

“DRAR had to postpone the annual charity golf tournament and were happy to be able to run a smaller tournament following health and safety guidelines,” says Watson.

Charities of Choice also received $5,400 through the 2020 Ontario Realtors Care Foundation Grant.

“COVID-19 has really affected our families that we worked with, our donor families as well as those that are recipients of our programs,” says Denise Stahl, president and founder of Dreams & Wishes Children’s Charity, noting the donor base has been “significantly reduced” this year and fundraising efforts have been severely affected.

“Abuse, domestic violence, homelessness, substance abuse, mental illness, have all increased,” Stahl explains. “Any funds raised by DRAR will go directly to children and their mothers in shelters in Durham Region.”

DRAR also held its first online auction recently with donations from local businesses at the auction raising more than $10,000.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who supported our charitable events, including our REALTORS Care Week event on Nov. 25 that included a donation of $1,000 of non-perishable food items and $5,000 for Feed the Need in Durham,” Stahl continues. “This year would not have been as success without the unwavering support of our realtors in the community.”

