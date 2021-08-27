More sexual assault charges for Oshawa man

An Oshawa man is facing further charges after another victim has come forward in a sexual assault case.

The male victim was working part-time for Uncle Marty’s Scrap Metal in Oshawa from 2019 to 2020. Police say on several occasions, the 71-year-old self-employed man allegedly touched the teenager inappropriately while operating a business vehicle, during work hours throughout Durham Region.

The 71-year-old man has been additionally charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching. He was released on an undertaking.

The man was first charged in January 2021 after allegedly touching a young person inappropriately. He was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching. He was later released on an undertaking.

Investigators want to ensure there are no other victims. Anyone with information relevant to this case can contact DRPS D/Cst. Firth at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5316.

