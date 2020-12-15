More impaired driving charges during fourth week of Festive R.I.D.E.

Durham police stopped 1,900 vehicles and charged 12 drivers with impaired driving offences during the fourth week of the Festive R.I.D.E. campaign.

Of the total 1,900 vehicles stopped, 23 people were given roadside breath tests, three people received three-day suspensions for registering a “warn,”12 people were charged with drinking and driving offences, there were 12 criminal code offences, and 67 people were charged with various other Highway Traffic Act offences.

After four weeks, the Festive R.I.D.E. team has charged a total of 36 motorists for impaired driving offences.

Under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, anyone charged with a drinking and driving criminal offence will have his or her driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded automatically for seven days.

Police are reminding residents to be aware of the law while transporting cannabis in a vehicle. A driver cannot have cannabis in a vehicle when the seal of its original packaging is open and is within reach of the driver.

Also, under the law, a driver with a G1/G2 licence must have a zero blood alcohol level while driving.

Anyone who observes an impaired driver should call 9-1-1.

