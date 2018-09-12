More health inspections could be public

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

Durham Regional Council wants to start holding public water areas to the same health inspection as standards restaurants and tattoo parlors.

Dr. Robert Kyle, the commissioner and medical officer of health for Durham Region, has pushed for a change to the Durham Notice of Inspection Disclosure by-law.

Currently, the health department has been publicly disclosing results of inspections of restaurants since the region’s food safety disclosure by-law came into effect in 2009.

The food safety disclosure by-law requires that owners and operators of restaurants post the DineSafe summary sign in a location that is visible to the public after an inspection.

Restaurants also need to provide their most recent inspection report if it is requested. Reports are available to the public online.

The same applies to places such as tattoo parlors, as they must post the most recent “Know Before You Go” inspection summary in a location that is visible to the public.

According to a report provided by Kyle, “The proposed Durham Notice of Inspection Disclosure By-Law requires operators of named establishments to post, in a conspicuous location at or near the entrance and clearly visible to the public, the Durham Notice of Inspection.”

The report also says that the inspection reports must be made available upon request.

Licensed child care settings, recreational camps, and small drinking water systems, such as restaurants, golf courses or hotels with a private water supply (well) that provide drinking water to the public, would also have to pass inspections.

