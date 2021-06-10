Mobile vaccination clinics for youth coming to Oshawa

Two mobile vaccination youth clinics are coming to Oshawa.

The Region of Durham will be hosting first dose only mobile vaccination clinics for those who are 12 to 17 years old and their unimmunized family members.

Residents can head to Lakeview Park for a drive-up and walk-up style mobile clinic on June 10 and 11 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents will also be able to visit Pierre Elliott Trudeau Public School, 1111 Beatrice St. E., on June 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Youth aged 12 to 17 are currently able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

For more information, visit www.durham.ca/covidvaccines.

