Mobile vaccination clinic in Oshawa today

The Region of Durham Health Department will be hosting mobile vaccination clinics for community members in Oshawa on Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14.

The mobile vaccination clinic will be located at Village Union Public School, 155, Gibb St.

The clinic will be open on Tuesday, July 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all Oshawa residents aged 12 and older. Proof of address will be required.

The clinic will also be open on Wednesday, July 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all Durham youth aged 12 to 17 and their adult family members only. Proof of age is required.

First and second dose Pfizer vaccine will be offered at both clinics. No appointment is necessary.

For more information, visit www.durham.ca/covidvaccines.

