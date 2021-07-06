Mobile vaccination clinic coming to Oshawa Tuesday

The Region of Durham Health Department will be hosting a mobile vaccination clinic for Oshawa residents who are 12 years of age or older.

The clinic will be held on Tuesday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Oshawa Community Centre parking lot, located at 1455 Cedar St.

The mobile clinic is for first dose vaccinations for youth 12 to 17 with the Pfizer vaccine, first dose vaccinations for those 18-plus with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and second dose vaccinations for those 18-plus with the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic will be walk-up only.

For more information, visit www.durham.ca/covidvaccines.

