Missing vulnerable man from Oshawa

Police are searching for a missing, vulnerable 29-year-old man who was last seen in Oshawa last week.

Joshua Rivest was last seen on Thursday, March 5, at around noon by his father. He was last seen in the area of Bond Street East and Central Park Boulevard North in Oshawa. It is possible he is in the Brampton area as he has some connections there.

The police are concerned about his well-being as this is unusual behavior for him. Rivest has no access to money.

Rivest is described as a male, white, 5’10” tall, approximately 180 pounds, medium build, short dark brown hair, brown eyes, goatee and with a tattoo of a panther on the right forearm, the number 91 on the right calf and the fighting Irish Leprechaun on the left shoulder blade.

He was last seen wearing a beige winter coat, black Adidas pants, red hoody and white and black runners.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of RIVEST, call your local police service. In Durham Region, call 1-888-579-1520 or D/Cst. Wright 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1825.

