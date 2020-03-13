Missing vulnerable man from Oshawa

Police continue their search for a missing vulnerable 29-year-old man from Oshawa who was last seen on March 5.

Police have updated photographs of the missing man, named Joshua Rivest, and continue their efforts in trying to locate him.

Rivest is described as a male, white, 5’10” tall, approximately 180 pounds, medium build, short dark brown hair, brown eyes, goatee and with a tattoo of a panther on his right forearm, the number 91 on his right calf and the fighting Irish Leprechaun on his left shoulder blade.

He was last seen wearing a beige winter coat, black Adidas pants, red hoody and white and black runners.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Rivest, call your local police service. In Durham Region, call 1-888-579-1520 or D/Cst. Wright at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1738.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

