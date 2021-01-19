Midday collision in Oshawa sends one to hospital

An Oshawa man is recovering in hospital after a car crash in Oshawa Monday afternoon.

Police were called to a two-vehicle collision at the Simcoe Street North and Conlin Road intersection on Monday, Jan. 18 around 4:30 p.m.

A 65-year-old male driver received severe, but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision. He was transported to Lakeridge Health Oshawa where he remains in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated and released by Durham Region Paramedic Services on scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Police attended the scene to conduct an investigation and the roads in the area were closed for several hours while evidence was collected.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact D/Cst. Kollaard at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5267 or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers.

