Metrolinx confirms GO Lakeshore East extension decision

The Metrolinx board of directors has confirmed it will be extending the GO Lakeshore East line out to Bowmanville.

The GO rail extension will feature four new stops through Oshawa to Clarington, including one at Thornton’s Corners on the east side of Thornton Road South in Oshawa, a central station just south of Oshawa’s downtown core, and stations in both Courtice and Bowmanville.

“These stations… will drive economic revitalization in several key areas, while supporting active transportation within our communities. This investment is expected to have a positive economic impact on the communities for the next 50 years,” reads a Durham Region press release.

The project is expected to provide direct access to Oshawa’s post-secondary institutions, Ontario Tech University, Durham College, and Trent University Durham.

Alongside Regional Chair John Henry, Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter, and other representatives from around the region, Durham MPP Lindsey Park recently announced Metrolinx had selected the aforementioned option for the GO extension.

She explained Metrolinx chose the option because it utilizes rail infrastructures to cross Highway 401, and also services all major population areas while allowing for the current Oshawa GO station to remain open.

The expansion will see all-day, two-way service, with trains coming from Union Station to Pickering, and then making stops at all stations in Durham Region.

“I’m over the moon in regards to it. Because this announcement, and the next stages, will change our community over the next 50 years,” said Carter. “It’s not only great for the health and well-being of our community, especially those who have to travel long ways to get to work, but it will also change our economy.”

