McKINNON, Gerard

Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Saturday December 7th, 2019 at the age of 79.

Dear husband of Linda McKinnon of Oshawa.

Loving Dad of Barry and his wife Anne Marie of Whitby, James and his wife Amy of Wiarton and Michael and his wife Johanna of Port Perry.

Grandfather of Rebecca, Cameron, Eben and Kiefer. Dear brother of Wayne and his wife Diane, Sharon and her husband Art, Terry and his wife Velma. Predeceased by Michael, Freddie, Lloyd, Leam and Patricia.

Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and their families as well as the Bakogeorge family.

In memory of Gerard memorial donations to R.S. McLaughlin Durham Regional Cancer Centre in Oshawa. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com

