Mayor declares a state of emergency for Oshawa

Mayor Dan Carter has declared a local state of emergency for the City of Oshawa.

This declaration is in response to health authorities indicating the next 14 days are crucial to slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

With the statutory holiday weekend coming up, the city is reminding residents to follow government orders to not gather in groups of more than five people and health authority guidelines to stay home as much as possible and keep a physical distance of six feet (two metres) from others.

“It is devastating to hear reports from police and municipal by-law officers that community members are ignoring the Ontario Government’s order not to gather in groups of more than five people,” says Carter. “Declaring a state of emergency for Oshawa serves as a really clear signal that people need to stay home. We have taken proactive measures and closed our facilities and outdoor amenities and we’re relying on everyone in our community to do their part.”

“Every effort must be made by each of us to protect our families, friends and the community – only go outside for essential trips, avoid close contact and maintain physical distancing, don’t gather in groups, and continue to follow recommendations of provincial health officials,” says Fire Chief Derrick Clark.

The city continues to post updates to its coronavirus webpage. For a list of closures, changes to services, more information and F.A.Q.s, visit www.Oshawa.ca/Coronavirus.

Community members concerned about their health are asked to use the Ontario COVID-19 self-assessment tool to determine if they need to seek care or refer to Lakeridge Health’s COVID-19 Assessment Clinic.

“I’m asking people, please, please follow the recommendations of healthcare professionals,” says Carter.

