Maple Syrup Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

Even though the Maple Syrup Festival was cancelled due to COVID-19, Purple Woods was still accessible for families to enjoy a nice spring walk. The Cottrell family took advantage of the trails to enjoy nature at its finest. Down at the bottom of the hill, the sugar shack was in full operation. Todd Backus, a resource technician for CLICA, was busy processing some of this year’s 1400 litres of maple syrup. Todd told The Oshawa Express that this site has been making maple syrup for the last 45 years.

