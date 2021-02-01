Man walks into hospital with stab wound

A 60-year-old Oshawa man walked into a local hospital after being stabbed during an altercation.

Police were called to the hospital after a male victim walked into the hospital with a serious but non-life threatening stab wound.

Officers attended a residential apartment on Simcoe Street South where an altercation took place and arrested a 53-year-old Oshawa man.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, dangerous weapons and breach of probation. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information regarding this investigation can contact Cst. Dowdle at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3985.

