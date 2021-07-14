Man stabbed in Oshawa

A 43-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Oshawa.

Durham police were called to the area of Simcoe Street South and Olive Avenue on Tuesday, July 13, around 1:05 a.m., for the report of a man who had been assaulted.

Police say officers arrived and located the victim who was suffering from injuries to his face as a result of being stabbed.

Officers learned the victim had been walking southbound on Simcoe Street when a male suspect, who was riding a bike, and a female walked past him.

The male suspect then got off his bike and punched the victim in the face.

The victim fell to the ground and when he tried to get up he was hit again in the face.

The male and female both fled the scene.

Upon arriving home, the victim realized he had been stabbed and began walking to the hospital for treatment, when he stopped a passerby for assistance.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, about 6-feet tall, with a slender build and was riding a BMX bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact DRPS D/Cst. Bowler at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2739.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

