Man shot in north Oshawa

Durham police are looking for three suspects involved in a shooting in Oshawa overnight.

Police responded to a residence in the area of Simcoe Street North and Conlin Road West for a shooting on Wednesday, March 10, around 12:35 a.m.

The 30-year-old male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there are no suspect descriptions at this time and investigators are seeking the public’s help with any information regarding the shooting.

Anyone with surveillance video in this area or dash cam video during the time of the incident are asked to call investigators.

Anyone with new information can contact D/Cst. Bortoluss at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1877.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

