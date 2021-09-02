Man robbed in Oshawa

Durham police are seeking witnesses after a man was robbed of his personal belongings in Oshawa.

Officers responded to a street-level robbery outside the Fox and Goose bar on Park Road on Saturday, Aug. 28, around 3 a.m.

Police say the victim was leaving the bar when two suspects approached him and assaulted him. The suspects stole his watch and wallet before fleeing the scene.

Investigators are looking for any witnesses to this robbery to come forward and provide a description of the suspects.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation can contact DRPS D/Cst. Shaw at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2712.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

