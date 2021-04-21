Man recovering in hospital after being stabbed

A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Oshawa over the weekend.

Durham police were called to the Brock Street West area on Sunday, April 18 around 12 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Police say two men entered a residence then assaulted and stabbed the victim with a knife. The suspects fled the scene.

The victim was located by police in the residence with non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The suspects were described as males wearing dark clothing with toques and medical masks.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact DRPS Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5200.

