Man missing, last seen in Oshawa

Durham police are trying to locate a missing, vulnerable man who was last seen in Oshawa about three weeks ago.

Joseph Smith, age 28, of No Fixed Address, was last seen at an Oshawa shelter on Aug. 4. Police say he has gone missing before, but generally not for this length of time.

Smith is described as a white male, about 5’9” tall and 160 lbs with a slender build. He has a tattoo of a rose on his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520.

