Man injured in home invasion

An Oshawa man was taken to hospital after being beaten by two suspects who broke into his residence overnight.

Durham police responded to a residence on Central Park Boulevard in Oshawa on Dec. 8 around 7:45 p.m. after a male victim was assaulted.

The 24-year-old suspect entered the home through a second floor door and while the victim was trying to remove him, he assaulted the victim.

The fight ensued outside the home and the second suspect assaulted the victim before fleeing on foot.

Police located one of the two suspects and he was arrested close to the home.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

There was a female in the residence who was also assaulted but she didn’t receive any physical injuries. Nothing was taken from the home and it is not believed to be a random incident.

A 24-year-old Oshawa man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, break and enter, assault, fail to comply with undertaking and fail to comply with probation order. He was held for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are seeking descriptions for the second suspect.

Anyone with new information about this investigation can contact Det. Graff at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2741.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

