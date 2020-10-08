Man charged with sexual assault

A 56-year-old Oshawa man is facing numerous charges after a sex assault investigation involving minors.

Durham police arrested the suspect on Oct. 7 after the completion of a sexual assault investigation revealed the suspect had sexually assaulted two females, both under the age of 14, over a two-year period.

Police say the sexual assaults took place at the suspect’s house in Oshawa. The suspect befriended the parents of the victims and sexually assaulted the two young females on several occasion when he was alone with them.

The suspect is facing seven charges, including sexual assault and sexual interference. He was released on an undertaking.

Police want to ensure there are no other victims. Anyone with new information can contact D/Cst. Rabishaw of the Major Crime – Sexual Assault Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5327.

