Man charged with historical sexual assault of a minor

A man who owned a mobile rock wall rental company in Oshawa has been charged with historical sexual assault charges involving a minor.

An investigation commenced in November 2020 by the DRPS Sexual Assault Unit after a victim came forward with allegations of a sexual nature against the suspect.

These sexual assaults occurred between January 1999 and 2004 in Oshawa.

Police arrested and charged a 58-year-old Mississauga man with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of sexual interference, and exposure to a person under 14 years.

The suspect is known to have owned and operated a mobile rock wall rental company in Oshawa and police want to ensure there are no other victims.

Anyone with new information regarding this case can contact D/Cst. MacDonald at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5337.

