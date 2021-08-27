Man charged with child kidnapping

A 31-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping a child and stealing a vehicle from an unconscious female in Oshawa.

Durham police were called to assist an ambulance responding to an unresponsive female on Friday, Aug. 20, around 5:20 p.m., who was located laying on some grass in the areas of Lakewoods Park on Birchcliffe Avenue.

Officers say when the female regained consciousness, she advised that her two-year-old daughter, vehicle, and possessions were missing.

Upon further investigation, police determined the female had been with a male who had taken her daughter and her vehicle after the female lost consciousness.

Police located the child and the suspect in the Athol Street and Mary Street area. The male was arrested and the child was uninjured.

The 31-year-old male has been charged with kidnapping, abduction of a person under 14 years of age, theft of a motor vehicle, possessing property over $5,000, two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of credit card, failing to comply with a probation order, and driving a motor vehicle without a licence. He was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators are looking for witnesses to this incident and the events leading up to it and are asking them to call police.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact DRPS Det. Dellipizzi at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2766.

