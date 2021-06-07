Man charged with aggravated assault

A 30-year-old Oshawa man is facing charges after assaulting a 54-year-old male in Oshawa.

Durham police were called to a residence in the area of Simcoe Street and Olive Avenue on Monday, May 31, around 9:20 p.m. for the report of an armed person.

Officers arrived at the residence and located the victim, who was suffering from serious head injuries.

Durham Paramedic Services attended the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital before being transferred to a trauma centre in Toronto, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect was located and arrested at the scene.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other.

The 30-year-old Oshawa man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cst. Lockwood at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2908.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

