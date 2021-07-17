Man charged with aggravated assault

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after violently assaulting a 17-year-old male.

Durham police were called to a residence in the area of Birchcliffe Avenue and Lakeview Park in Oshawa on Sunday, July 11.

Police say officers arrived and located the victim who was suffering from serious injuries to his face.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his serious injuries. He is in stable condition.

Police identified the suspect, executed a warrant at a residence on Birchcliffe Avenue, and took the suspect into custody without incident, with the assistance of the Tactical Support Unit.

The 30-year-old suspect is facing 21 charges, including aggravated assault and failing to comply with a probation order. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this case can contact DRPS Det. Graff or D/Cst. Dowdle at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2741.

