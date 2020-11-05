Man bites officer, gets tasered

Durham police had to use a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) to subdue a distraught male who had bitten an officer at a residence in Oshawa.

Police were dispatched to a call near Sommerville Street in Oshawa on Nov. 4, just before 10 p.m., for a male walking into traffic. Officers arrived and located the male, who complied with officers and was removed from the roadway.

The male requested the offices to drive him to his residence nearby. When officers dropped him off at the residence, the male’s mental health deteriorated and he became assaultive towards the officers, biting one of them in the arm.

Officers used a CEW to gain control and the male was apprehended and taken to local hospital for a mental health assessment.

The 34-year-old male has been charged with assaulting a police officer.

The officer was taken to local hospital for treatment of his injury.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

