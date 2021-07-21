Man assaulted with baseball bat

An altercation ended with a man being injured from an assault with a baseball bat.

On Sunday, July 18, around 9:11 p.m., Durham police were called to the Simcoe Street South and Mill Street area of Oshawa for an altercation.

Initial reports stated that a number of males were involved in a physical altercation. Police say one male was armed with a machete and another was armed with a baseball bat.

One man was found with serious injuries after being struck with a baseball bat. He was taken to hospital and remains in stable condition.

A 25-year-old from Oshawa has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, a 34-year-old from Oshawa has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and assault with a weapon, and a 33-year-old from Oshawa has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

They were all released on undertakings.

Anyone with new information about this incident can contact DRPS D/Cst. Duguay at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2764.

