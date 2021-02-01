Man arrested in human trafficking investigation

Durham police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving a teen.

Police located a sex trade advertisement featuring a 16-year-old girl at a local hotel in Oshawa on Thursday, Jan. 28. Officers located the female and suspect inside the hotel room.

The suspect was charged with permitting a person under 18 on the premises for prohibited sexual activity, procuring/recruiting a person under 18 to provide sexual services, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and breach of probation.

Police say the suspect is also facing six charges in relation to a stabbing that occurred on Jan. 18 on Simcoe Street in Oshawa, which sent one man with serious injuries to hospital.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5600.

