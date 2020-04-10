Man arrested after stabbing a family member in Oshawa

A 36-year-old Oshawa male has been arrested after stabbing a 56-year-old family member at a residence in Oshawa.

On Monday, April 6, 2020, at approximately 6 p.m., police responded to a residence in the area of Adelaide Avenue West and Thornton Road North in Oshawa for an aggravated assault.

The suspect, who didn’t reside at the residence, confronted the family member and attacked him with a machete. The struggle continued until neighbours attended and helped to hold the suspect upon police arrival.

Officers located a 56-year-old male who had serious but non-life threatening injuries after being hit with the machete. The victim and the suspect were both transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and is charged with aggravated assault, two counts of failing to comply with probation, weapons dangerous, and assault with a weapon. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Cst. Graff of the Central West Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1831.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

