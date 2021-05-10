Making roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists

The Region of Durham, in partnership with Oshawa and other municipalities, is continuing to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists to cross busy roads.

As an enhanced safety measure, a new combined pedestrian and cyclist signal has been installed at the intersection of Rossland Road (Regional Road 28) and the Michal Starr Trail (near Minto Street) in Oshawa.

The new signal has already been activated, according to the region, and will allow pedestrians and cyclists to move safely through the intersection with minimal delay.

Cyclists can ride through the combined crossing in the cyclist crossing areas on each side of the pedestrian crossing.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be required to push the button to trigger the traffic control device, allowing them to cross Rossland Road.

Once the “Walk” and “Bicycle” displays are activated, pedestrians and cyclists can proceed with caution ensuring the traffic has come to a complete stop prior to crossing.

According to the region, this initiative is part of the region’s Durham Vision Zero, a long-term, multi-agency strategy to create safer roads for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

