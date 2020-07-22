Mail theft in Oshawa

Durham police are looking for a suspect who stole mail from a residential mailbox in Oshawa.

On Monday, July 13 around 2:45 p.m., a man riding a mountain bike entered the driveway of a residence in the Highway 2 and Townline Road South area of Oshawa. He got off his bike and came up on the front porch. He can be seen on security footage stealing mail from the mailbox.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, about 5’11” with a slim build. He has dark hair and was wearing a black baseball cap backwards, black shoes, jean shorts and a blue T-shirt. He was riding a mountain bike and carried a grey backpack.

Police are looking for any other possible victims to come forward who may be missing mail and live in the area of Highway 2 between Keewatin Street and Townline Road South in Oshawa.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Cst. Pfaff at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2852.

