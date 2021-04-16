Losing freedom of speech

Dear Editor,

It is a sad commentary to watch our freedom of speech being taken away from us at an alarming rate.

Left wing idealogues in charge of all social media sites with millions of followers are actively removing any posts that do not meet their “community standards.” Why are they, the left-wing billionaire owners of these sites, the sole judge and jury as to what our community standards should be? Whatever happened to free and open discussion of ideas? Conservative voice and opinion are being stifled on a daily basis from these sites that have become more like a communist agenda that destroys any dissenting voice.

At the same time, these sites enjoy immunity from any legal challenges in that regard. It is fine to be opinionated and biased of course, but not under the guise of calling yourself just a bulletin board for all ideas and opinions. That is just not the case, as many Conservative types are finding out the hard way, such as Governor Ron Desantis of Florida recently for stating an opinion YouTube did not agree with. This comes even though there were also three distinguished medical doctors that also agreed with him on the same roundtable discussion. Matters not to the master of YouTube, it is his way or the highway. So much for free speech!

Twitter is using the same sledge hammer tactics. Just ask former President Donald Trump. Totally wiped clean from Twitter, with a following of many millions, that Twitter cares not a whit about, as they for the most part, are of the Conservative bent also.

This is happening before our eyes on a daily basis to anybody that may have dissenting opinions to these social media site owners, who are all left wingers, and that is fine, just do not deny democracy and free speech to the rest of us, many who fought for freedom, and are family members of many who gave all for that goal.

We must take a stand for freedom, or we will lose it for certain as other countries have in the past.

As Ronald Reagan once said, freedom is generational. We are only one generation from losing it if we do not protect it.

Let us not allow this theft of our cherished values take place, and honour our forefathers who fought and died for it.

Think of your children and grandchildren’s future. What is in store for them, if we drop the ball?

Think about it.

Russ Horner

