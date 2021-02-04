Lords women’s softball program welcomes new head coach

The Durham Lords softball program has welcomed a new head coach to the team.

Jamie Baker is stepping into the head coach role after previously serving as an assistant and pitching coach with the women’s softball program for the past seven years.

Most recently, Baker served as interim head coach after legendary head coach Jim Nemish retired last fall after 31 years.

“We are very excited to introduce Jamie as the next head coach of our women’s softball program,” says Durham College Athletic Director Ken Babcock. “When it comes to the individuals who lead our varsity programs, it is always important to us to find people who have a deep passion and a vision for Durham College, our student-athletes and our local community, and I think Jamie absolutely delivers on those intangibles.”

Baker joined the Lords coaching staff in 2013. During this time, he helped lead the Lords to four OCAA provincial championships in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, and a CCSA national championship silver medal in 2018.

He also spent the spring of 2014 as a pitching coach south of the border for the Lyon College women’s softball program in Arkansas, competing in the NAIA.

Baker says he knows he has some “big shoes to fill.”

“I am very eager to continue to build on the legacy that is Durham College women’s softball,” he says. “I especially want to thank Jim [Nemish] and Rosie [Theriault] who allowed me to join them and learn from them, and of course Ken [Babcock] and the entire athletic department who have been great to work with as an assistant and during my interim role.”

A Durham College alumnus, having graduated from the Sport Management program in 1992, Baker also serves as the Whitby campus fitness facility monitor throughout the academic year and the DC sport camp coordinator during the spring and summer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

